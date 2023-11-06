Peso Pluma Set To Take The Stage At 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Peso Pluma is hitting the Billboard Music Awards stage!

The Mexican artist is set to perform “Rubicón” from his chart-topping album “Génesis” at the BBMA’s taking place on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The performance will have a special appearance from professional boxing legend Mike Tyson, who has spoken publicly about his love for the artist.

The 24-year-old rapper is up for five total awards at the 2023 BBMAs including top Latin artist, top Latin male artist and top Latin album for “Génesis.”

Back in October, Peso Pluma won big at the Latin Billboard Music Awards, taking home eight awards including New Artist of the Year.

Other top nominees at this year’s BBMAs are Taylor Swift with 20 nominations, Morgan Wallen and SZA both have 17 noms and The Weeknd has 16 nominations.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will not be streamed. Instead, it will release the performances and awards across Billboard’s social channels and via BBMAs.watch on Sunday, Nov. 19.