Machine Gun Kelly Gets Jarring New Slashed Neck Tattoo

This one might have you clutching your pearls and your own neck. Machine Gun Kelly is sharing his startling new neck tattoo with the world, a red line straight through his Adam’s apple.

The 30-year-old “DAYWALKER!” singer revealed his new ink on Instagram, sharing a photo with the caption “bye bye neck. 💉.”

The design, which appears to be a red line going down the middle of Machine Gun Kelly’s throat, is being mistaken online for a real slit.

Some fans couldn’t even tell that it was ink, one commented “Thought that was a legit slice in ur neck 😮.” While others said, “The way my f****** heart stopped.”

Megan Fox’s beau is no stranger to tattoos, he has countless arrangements from his head down to his legs. He’s also not afraid of a little blood, claiming in a Valentine’s Day tribute to his love that he wears a necklace with her blood in it.

The “Bloody Valentine” Singer may be showing off his new body art soon, he is slated to perform at the 2021 NFL Draft Concert Series in Cleveland next Friday.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!