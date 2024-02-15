Megan Fox Slams Claims She Looks Unrecognizable In Viral Photo With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Megan Fox isn’t here for the haters.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star clapped back at criticism of her appearance in a now-viral photo from a Super Bowl afterparty with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Megan and MGK posed alongside their fellow superstar lovebirds at Resorts World’s Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas following the Feb. 11 game, and some thought the actress looked unrecognizable and had possibly undergone plastic surgery.

Megan, however, was quick to set the record straight and posted her own snaps of the moment to illustrate that she’s still her usual self.

“Oh my god guys look how different I…don’t look at all,” she wrote on Instagram. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

Megan’s cheeky defense drew backlash from many who found the comment insensitive, but the actress only doubled down in an additional racy remark.

After one user wrote that they found it “very rude” of Megan “to speak like that about Ukranian [sic] women,” the 36-year-old clarified her stance.

“Dear god. that is NOT what I meant. Ukranian [sic] women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. Let a girl make a joke for f***s sake,” she quipped.

Though the conversation ignited more heated debate, Megan refrained from engaging further as of Thursday. The mom of three has previously spoken about her difficulties with self-love and acceptance, telling Sports Illustrated for its 2023 Swimsuit issue that she has body dysmorphia.

I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she explained. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever.”