Machine Gun Kelly Mourns Dad’s Death: ‘I’ve Never Felt A Pain This Deep’

Machine Gun Kelly is mourning the loss of his dad.

The 30-year-old singer and rapper announced his father’s death in a heartbreaking message on Instagram. He wrote, “I had plans for the one-year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today… that album was everything I wanted to say and I know it’s close to my fans.”

“But my father took his last breath this morning, and I’ve never felt a pain this deep in my life. I’m setting my phone down. Love you. Thank you guys for everything.”

WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly Says He’s ‘In Love’ Amid Megan Fox Romance Rumors

The musician also revealed on his Instagram Story that he last saw his dad in the hospital at 4:44 p.m. on Sunday, July 5. He posted that Neil Young’s “Old Man” was the last song they sang together, though he did not disclose a cause of death or any further details.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, received an outpouring of support from fans and friends, including Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker who commented, “Sending all the love in the world to you right now brother.”

WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Nearly Kiss In ‘Bloody Valentine’ Music Video

According to a New York Times profile published on July 3, the “Bloody Valentine” artist recently reconciled with his father, whom he said was hospitalized in Denver with an unspecified illness.

“It sucks because I really just want to just scream and cry and sit in my room and just wait for someone to come tell me it’s going to be all good,” Machine Gun Kelly said. “[My dad’s] so stoked that I’m playing guitar now. He called me the other day and told me that he’s really starting to enjoy my music. And he’s super proud of me.”

— Gabi Duncan