Machine Gun Kelly Shocks Fans With Massive Blackout Tattoo Covering Nearly Half His Body

Machine Gun Kelly’s new look has left fans in shock.

The singer-songwriter debuted a massive blackout tattoo that covers a significant chunk of his upper body. MGK debuted the ink in a new Instagram post on Feb. 20 and gave artist Roxx a shoutout in his caption.

“For spiritual purposes only,” he wrote.

The photo, which has over 625,000 likes as of Wednesday, is also the only image on his IG grid. Roxx also took to Instagram to post a picture of the 33-year-old, writing, “Made some art with @machinegunkelly. Never met a tougher one.”

MGK sent good vibes right back, replying, “Thanks for the joy and the pain.”

The rapper had teased his new look a day before the big IG reveal, writing on X, “been wearing a turtleneck for 3 months, taking the shirt off tomorrow idgaf” alongside a video which included the text “44 needles” – seemingly disclosing the tools it took to achieve his giant tat.

been wearing a turtleneck for 3 months, taking the shirt off tomorrow idgaf pic.twitter.com/WdvvWtpEh8 — mgk (@machinegunkelly) February 20, 2024

While Machine Gun Kelly is no stranger to getting inked, having gotten a reported 90-plus tattoos across his body, the dramatic transformation has left fans feeling mixed.

One user showed off their disappointment under his post, commenting, “the sob I just let out of my mouth,” while another left praise, writing, “sick ink.”

The reveal comes days after the singer and fiancée Megan Fox were spotted partying alongside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Las Vegas following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory.

In social media photos of the hangout, MGK is seen wearing a jacket with a tight-necked collared shirt underneath which allowed him to keep his tattoo a mystery…until now!