Madelaine Petsch Reveals Her ‘Riverdale’ Group Chat Blew Up After Cole And Lili Responded To Relationship Rumors (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Riverdale” gang always has each other’s backs.

Madelaine Petsch chatted exclusively with Access and reacted to how her co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart reacted to rumors about their relationship.

“I love them,” she said. “I don’t even know how they come up with this stuff. I was so in awe of that moment.”

“I knew they were shooting a cover of W, I did not know it was gonna go in that direction,” she added. “And then with that caption, I (was) blown away. I loved it. We all got on the group text like, ‘Oh my god! That was so cool!”

She’s referencing posts made by Lili and Cole that came after multiple reports surfaced claiming that the couple had split, attributing sources close to the duo.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t,” she wrote next to her W Magazine cover with Cole.

Cole shared the same cover writing, “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

The interview with W happened two months prior to their alleged split.

It’s unclear whether the couple is together or not, but a source dished to People saying, ” Their friends didn’t really expect them to last in the long run.”

“At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed. Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible,” the source added.

— By Stephanie Swaim