Madeleine McCann: What We Know About The Netflix Docuseries

One of the world’s most famous missing child cases is coming to Netflix in a new documentary series entitled, “The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann.”

Three-year-old Madeleine McCann went missing on May 3, 2007, from her family’s holiday villa in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

The docuseries investigates the ongoing high-profile case using never-before-heard testimonies from those at the heart of the investigation.

Here’s what we know:

There are eight episodes, each an hour long.

In each episode, the docuseries will take a detailed look at the case using over 120 hours of interviews, archival news footage, and reenactments, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed.

The release of the series has been repeatedly delayed.

The long-awaited Netflix docuseries has been put on hold for years because key figures involved in the case refused to participate. Due to this setback, the series will “lean heavily on interviews with the Portuguese officials who originally investigated the case,” the Guardian reports.

Madeleine’s parents are not involved.

Gerry and Kate McCann have been made aware of the series, but the couple does not wish to participate, the Independent reports. However, they have not given up their efforts to find their missing daughter.

The interviewees are no joke.

Those interviewed in the docuseries are a collection of highly knowledgeable individuals connected to the case, including journalists and co-authors of 2015 book “Looking for Madeleine,” former Portuguese chief investigator, close friends of the McCann’s, and an accused suspect during the investigation.

“The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann” is available on Netflix March 15, 2019.

Watch the full trailer below:

