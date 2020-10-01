Madison Reyes & Charlie Gillespie Shine ‘Bright’ In ‘Julie And The Phantoms’ Acoustic Video (Exclusive)

“Julie And The Phantoms” is taking Netflix by storm!

The show’s soundtrack has already made waves, but this cast isn’t done just yet—we’ve got your exclusive first look at the new acoustic music video for “Bright,” sung by stars Madison Reyes and Charlie Gillespie.

In the clip, Madison shows off her soaring vocals while Charlie strums along on his guitar and joins her in song. Their characters, Julie and Luke, have sparked a ton of conversation within the show’s fandom, even inspiring their own ship name: “Juke!”

Charlie told Access Hollywood last month that he’s “blown away” by the positive response to the show. “I wake up every single morning with these brand new emails and messages from people who have lost a loved one, a family member, or a parent,” he said. “They tell me about how it affected them, and how they started giving up on things that made them really happy, but the show made them reflect on that…it’s just so beautiful. That means the most.”

A second season of the hit show hasn’t been announced just yet, but actor Jeremy Shada, who plays Reggie, says he and his castmates would be thrilled to keep the story going: “Hopefully, people are really liking it, so fingers crossed, we would love to. Dan and Dave, our showrunners, have told us if we got [a second season], kinda some rough ideas potentially, but we don’t have anything officially yet. We’re all hoping for it, and we had so much fun filming the first season.”

— by Katcy Stephan