Madonna Breaks Silence In First Statement Since Being Hospitalized For Bacterial Infection

Madonna is speaking out after a major health scare.

The Material Girl shared her first statement since being hospitalized in the ICU last month for what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”

In a lengthy Instagram message on Monday, Madonna thanked fans for their “positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement” as she continues to rest and recuperate.

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote.

The mom of six revealed the concerns she had beyond her own well-being and the difficult emotions she experienced over the decision to postpone her anticipated Celebration tour in light of her journey.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone,” she added.

The 64-year-old went on to assure fans that she’ll be back on stage “as soon” as she can while she maintains focus on her health and “getting stronger.”

Madonna added that she “couldn’t be more grateful” for the outpouring of love and support she’s received and revealed a tentative timeline to resume her concert dates.

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” she wrote, concluding with, “Love, M.”

Madonna’s note shortly followed a now-viral TikTok post in which a user spotted the icon “looking great” while out on a stroll in New York City over the weekend. The singer wore all-black athleisure wear and white sneakers paired with a Gucci sunhat.

On June 28, Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, announced on Instagram that she had been hospitalized “for a several day stay in the ICU” and was expected to make a full recovery.

The following day, a source told NBC News that the music superstar was “out of the ICU and recovering” and “feeling better” after returning home.

Madonna was initially set to kick off her tour in Vancouver on July 15.

