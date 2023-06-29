Madonna Home From The Hospital After Being Intubated For Serious Bacterial Infection

Madonna is recovering following a hospitalization for a serious bacterial infection.

Sources close to the singer tell NBC News on Thursday that “she is back home and feeling better.”

On Wednesday, the “Material Girl” singer’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, shared on Instagram that the 64-year-old was hospitalized.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” he wrote.

Oseary also noted that she will be pausing all commitments including her upcoming “Celebration” world tour which was expected to kick off in Vancouver on July 15th.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he added.

Madonna’s close friend, Rosie O’Donnell shared a health update on Instagram. She wrote alongside an old photo with her friend, writing, “[She’s] feeling good 👍🏽 #madonna #love.”

Following the scary news, A-listers sent their love. “Hope she feels better very soon!” Zooey Deschanel commented on the post.

“Sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery,” Rita Wilson added.

“Sending her so much love from us,” Isla Fisher said.