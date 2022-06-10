See Inside Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Wedding Reception: The Dresses, Celebs & More!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married! The couple tied the knot in a romantic evening at Britney’s Los Angeles home on Thursday.

The intimate ceremony was full of drapery, pink flowers and over the top chandeliers as the pop singer and her now husband said “I Do” in front of a massive flower wall. The couple’s officiant was Rev Clint Hufft, the same person used for Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s recent wedding.

“We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” Britney told Vogue about the affair. “We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.”

The bride wore a custom off-the-shoulder Donatella Versace gown, with a slit in the leg and cathedral length veil. She accented the dress with a pair of gloves and a choker, while Sam looked dapper in a black Versace tuxedo. Britney’s makeup was done by Sofia Tilbury for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

Britney has two diamond wedding bands and an invitation to the celebration says it was an “unplugged wedding,” with guests being asked to check their phones in upon arrival.



A Disney-esque carriage and white horse stood outside the home, covered in the same pink flowers from the ceremony. According to People, Britney walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Although her sons were not in attendance, Britney had several A-list guests at her nuptials. After changing into a red fringe party dress for her reception, the 40-year-old shared a kiss with longtime friend Madonna, recreating their iconic 2003 VMA moment.

Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Britney joined together for a hug at the party while Paris Hilton and her husband posed for the camera. Paris’ mom Kathy Hilton was also reportedly at the event. Selena, Britney and Madonna all danced together to “Toxic” and Paris and the bride sand “Stars Are Blind.” The couple also didn’t have a first dance when the celebrations began.

Before the night was over, Britney changed again into a black number, and threw her arms around her new husband while guests, including Selena Gomez, cheered on.

She also was spotted breaking it down on the dance floor with her new husband.

Access Hollywood caught up with Donatella Versace in an exclusive moment while the fashion designer was on the way to the wedding and she opened up about designing her dress.

