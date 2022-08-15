Madonna Shares Photos From Son Rocco Ritchie’s 22nd Birthday Party: ‘From One Leo To Another!’

Madonna is celebrating her son Rocco Ritchie!

The “Material Girl” singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos from her son’s 22nd birthday celebrations.

In one photo, they are seen posing for the camera while some musicians perform behind them. While another snap shows off the stunning setting for the bash.

Of course, the pop icon also shared some glam snaps of her look from the soirree. She is seen posing it up in a floral dress, which she paired with slingback pumps, long platinum blonde dresses, and some majorly glam makeup.

“From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco #rocco,” the caption reads.

The 63-year-old later shared a video from their fun night, which shows Rocco blowing out the candles on the cake his famous mama got for him.

Rocco turned 22 over the weekend on Aug. 11. And Madonna also has a birthday coming up as well, she turns 64 on Tuesday, Aug. 16!

In addition to Rocco, Madonna is also mom to Lourdes Leon, David Banda, Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone.

— Stephanie Swaim