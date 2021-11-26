Madonna Slams Instagram For Censoring Her Nipple Photo

Madonna is blasting Instagram after the social media platform remove one of her photos because “a small portion” of her nipple was visible in one of the images she posted.

The singer censored the image and reposted the image but added a lengthy response slamming Instagram.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed,” she wrote.

The 63-year-old continued, “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized,” the “Vogue.”

“The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s a** which is never censored anywhere,” Madonna wrote.



Madonna recently faced some backlash for a photo she shared promoting her V Magazine collaboration.

The pop icon posted a series of snaps on Instagram promoting her collaboration with Steven Klein for the magazine, and one photo upset some fans. The pic shows the photographer holding a knife to Madonna’s throat, which caused some to leave upset comments on the post.

Others took issue with Madonna mentioning the budget of the shoot in the caption, saying some of her team have been working “for free.”

