Maluma Celebrates Birthday On Marc Anthony’s Wedding Weekend With David & Victoria Beckham

Before Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in Miami this weekend, they took some time to celebrate Maluma!

The “Junio” singer, who turned 29 on Saturday, was treated to a birthday serenade during Marc and Nadia’s rehearsal dinner.

In a video circulating on social media, Maluma can be seen smiling as his girlfriend Susana Gómez, Marc and Nadia and more wedding guests – including David and Victoria Beckham and their daughter Harper – sing the birthday song.

🎥| Maluma festejando su cumpleaños junto a Susana Gómez, Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira y David Beckham. 🎂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MALUMA pic.twitter.com/hd1JGeio9p — Maluma Updates (@Maluma_Updates) January 28, 2023

Maluma thanks everyone before going to blow out his candles – but not before being interrupted by Marc, who seems to offer him Nadia’s ring for good luck.

But before the “Marry Me” actor goes to place the ring around one of his candles, Marc points at Susana, appearing to jokingly hint that he should propose!

“I’m directing traffic,” he quips.

The couple appears to laugh off the funny moment, and Maluma gives Nadia back her ring – but perhaps he’ll get down on one knee with a ring of his own someday in the future!

The laughter and clear camaraderie between Maluma and Marc is no surprise. The two have built a strong friendship over the years, dating back to when they collaborated on the salsa version of Maluma’s “Felices Los 4” back in 2017.

Fans have wondered if the two will get back in the studio together again – and as rumors continue to grow that new Maluma music is on the way, it could be the perfect time for a reunion!