Jennifer Lopez Stuns In ‘Marry Me’ Music Video Debut

Jennifer Lopez is bringing the fashion for her latest music video.

The singer just released the “On My Way” music video which will be featured in her upcoming rom-com “Marry Me.”

The 52-year-old stuns in an Iris van Herben dress, a sparkly Balmain suit paired with a black Versace jumpsuit.

Jennifer shared the video, directed by Santiago Salviche, on Instagram, captioning the post with, “This song means so much for me…in more ways than you will ever know.. It’s about faith and believing in every step of your journey…and it makes me so happy that it is touching all of your hearts too!!”

In the upcoming film, JLo plays pop singer named Kat Valdez, who gets stood up by Grammy winner partner, Bastian, played by Maluma, at their wedding after she learns that he is having an affair with her assistant.

She then makes split-second decision to marry the first man she sees which is a single dad named Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) who is holding a sign that reads “marry me.” The films shows the ups and downs of their relationship as two strangers from very different walks of life spontaneously tie the knot.



The film is set to be released in theaters on Valentine’s Day 2022 after being pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

JLo doesn’t only sing in the film but she’s also planning to release a soundtrack of music from “Marry Me.”

