Maluma Confirms He’s Single & Explains Why He Doesn’t Want A Relationship Yet (Exclusive)

Maluma‘s soon-to-be-released single, “Amor De Mi Vida,” definitely brings the romance, but he didn’t write it with a special someone in mind.

When Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans asked the Colombian superstar on Monday about the inspiration behind the swoon-worthy ballad, he said that he didn’t have a specific muse and opened up about his relationship status.

“Right now, I’m single, and I don’t feel like I want to have a relationship right now in my life,” Maluma revealed. “I’m too focused in what’s happening right now. I’m giving my energy to this song. I’m giving my energy to my career right now. I don’t feel like I want to have a relationship right now, you know?”

“But of course, I dream about it,” he continued. “I mean, I want to have a girlfriend. I wanna get married one day. I wanna have a family – that’s one of my biggest dreams in my life – but I think I’m too young for that. I just turned 26 years old, and I don’t feel like that’s what I want right now, and my career is just starting. So of course, one day I’m going to find the love of my life, I’m going to sing this song for her, whatever it is, on the guitar, and get old with that person, but right now, that’s not what I want.”

While Maluma is enjoying the single life now, he’s had fun dating in the past. The musician was previously in a relationship with model Natalia Barulich, but the pair split in fall 2019. He has been more recently spotted out with model Vivien Rubin earlier this year.

Although he’s not rushing into another romance, he does have a celebrity crush – and isn’t afraid to share it! When Access asked which star he has his eye on, he said that his interest in a certain “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wasn’t much of a secret.

“Well, everybody knows that my celebrity crush is Kendall Jenner. I’m going to say it again, she’s my crush!” he admitted, adding that even Kendall knew about his feelings.

“She could tell the day that I met her, when we did the Calvin Klein campaign. We were shooting together, and then she saw me, and I got so nervous, that I’m sure that she noticed it, of course,” he said.

Even though dating isn’t one of Maluma’s immediate priorities, he’s definitely surrounded by love. He told Access that his family was deeply important to him, saying, “They’re the love of my life. They’re my engine.”

And right now, the “11 PM” singer is getting to spend plenty of time with his loved ones while he social distances in his hometown of Medellín.

“It’s been so weird for me, because I’m used to waking up in different cities, different countries, different hotels, and now, I’m waking up every day in my house … It’s insane, but actually, I’m enjoying it, you know? Inside this crazy thing we’re living in right now, it feels good to be at home and share some time with my family,” Maluma told Access Hollywood.

Even while he’s staying at home, Maluma has kept busy. The “Corazón” singer took part in Global Citizen’s “One World: Together At Home” virtual concert. His performance of “Carnaval” was especially notable, as he was the only Latin artist on the program who sang in Spanish.

“That was representing the whole culture,” he said. “That night, that was epic. All of the things that happened that night, that was epic … Elton John performed before my performance, it was crazy. And after my performance, it was [the] Rolling Stones.”

“It was such an honor. It mean, it was beautiful. It was a beautiful experience, because I could send some love with my heart,” he added. “That’s what I always say: art heals.”

“Amor De Mi Vida” is available to stream everywhere April 24.