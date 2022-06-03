Mandy Moore Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith: ‘So Deeply Grateful’

Mandy Moore is going to be a mama of two!

The “This Is Us” alum took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she’s expecting her second kiddo, a baby boy, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall,” the 38-year-old wrote alongside a sweet pic of her 15-month-old son Gus donning a shirt that read, “Big Brother.”

Mandy went on to note that her upcoming singing tour is going to look a bit different now, sharing, “Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

Mandy, who recently said goodbye to her beloved character Rebecca Pearson as “This Is Us” ended its six-season run last month, explained to Access Hollywood back in May how becoming a mother has opened up a whole new layer of her acting.

“I feel it. I was telling someone earlier, like, uh, can we go back? Can we go back to episode one? I know how to play this woman now, I know what it’s like to be a mom even for three months,” she said. “I think as an actor, as a human, I will definitely be bringing something else to the table now.”

