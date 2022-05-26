Mandy Moore Gives Emotional Performance of ‘This Is Us’ Original Song – Watch!

Mandy Moore is making us cry, forever now.

The “This Is Us” star gave an emotional performance of the hit NBC show’s original song, “The Forever Now,” at the closing night of NBC FYC House on Wednesday.

.@TheMandyMoore singing the @nbcthisisus theme song "The Forever Now" has us in our feels this morning 🥺 pic.twitter.com/a69eJRSxJB — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 26, 2022

Mandy shared a heartwarming grin at the end of the song, which marks the end of an era. “This Is Us” aired its series finale earlier this week after six seasons.

It was a date night for the 38-year-old and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who joined her on the red carpet before she took the stage.

‘This Is Us’ composer, Siddhartha Khosla, Mandy, and Taylor attended the event to perform their song that went to #1 in the music charts recently.

Mandy wooed viewers with her loving portrayal of the family’s matriarch, Rebecca Pearson, throughout the series and honored her character in a sentimental Instagram tribute on May 24.

“As we close out the final chapter, let me leave you with this…’Take the risks. Make the big moves, even if they’re small moves. Forge ahead with your lives in any and every direction that moves you. I’m asking you to be fearless.’ – Rebecca Pearson,” she captioned the post.

The 38-year-old singer welcomed her first child, a son named August, in February 2021 with her husband and told Access Hollywood in May how becoming a parent opened up a whole new layer of her acting.

“I feel it. I was telling someone earlier, like, uh, can we go back? Can we go back to episode one? I know how to play this woman now, I know what it’s like to be a mom even for three months,” she said. “I think as an actor, as a human, I will definitely be bringing something else to the table now.”

