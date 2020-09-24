Mandy Moore Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Mandy Moore has a bun in the oven!

The “This Is Us” star revealed that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child together.

The 36-year-old shared a sweet black and white photo of her baby bump being cradled by her hubby with the caption, “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after two years of dating.

Mandy recently released her seventh album titled, “Silver Landings” and has been warming our hearts playing mom, Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us” since 2016.

Mandy and costar Milo Ventimiglia spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans in November 2019 and revealed how young they were when they started dating.

