Mandy Moore Teases Sons Gus & Ozzie’s Adorable Halloween Costumes & Reveals Holiday Plans (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore is gearing up for the holidays with her two sons! In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood as part of her partnership with Gymboree, the “This Is Us” star gushed about her Halloween plans with her 2-year-old, Gus, and 11-month-old, Ozzie.

“Gus is actually excited to get to wear a Halloween costume,” she shared.

While Mandy, her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their two little ones won’t have a theme, she said her eldest child already has two costumes.

“This year he is really into dragons and really into Peter Pan,” she explained. “He’s already worn his Peter Pan costume to the grocery store…he’s breaking it in!”

The 39-year-old added that his dragon costume has already been tried on too. “It came in the mail and I was like ‘do you want to put it on?’ He was like ‘yeah’ and then he ended up wearing it to the park the whole morning,” she said.

As for her youngest, he is going to be a monkey. “He has no choice…he’s very mellow so I’m sure he’ll be fine with me dressing him up,” she quipped.

Mandy is launching her own collaboration with the famed children’s brand just in time for the holiday season and opened up about what inspired her to create a collection that offers styles for the whole family.

“Making this collection and being lucky enough to sort of decide what this collection was going to be, I was really inspired by spending my first winter here [in New York City] as a family of four,” she shared. “We were on the East Coast, I had a newborn baby and a not even 2-year-old and sort of getting to experience winter for the first time and through their eyes specifically was so special.”

The mom of two admitted her boys were her muses when it came to choosing designs.

“I’m sure most parents sort of say that about their kids, but yeah specifically it was just fun to kind of dream up like what would I want them to wear during the holidays, what would be like the perfect matching ensemble, what would be so cozy right now to sit by the fire [in],” she explained.

Mandy even opened up about her son’s latest milestones.

“Gus just started preschool in last couple of weeks, so we’ve been in that sort of transition land right now which is so much fun and crazy that it’s happened so quickly, we’re already there,” she gushed. “Ozzie is standing and kind of right on the precipice of walking. I’m excited to sort of have…at this particular stage that they’re both in, to experience the holiday season together.”

The duo, she says, are also very into music.

“They’re music fans for sure. It’s funny now, Gus has a very curated playlist of music all thanks to my husband and sometimes I’m like Taylor you have to be a little more discerning about what you introduce him to because sometimes like a cool funny song that you love listening to once or twice, Gus will want to hear repetitively and I’m like ugh, I can’t,” she joked. “He’s got really great taste in music and it’s funny now for us to sort of start singing along he’s like ‘no mama singing!'”

Additionally, Mandy shared why this holiday season will be a special one for her family.

“I’m excited to make traditions. I feel like I’ve been saying that for a few years now, but now that our family is pretty complete and the boys are getting older and there’s just a greater sense of awareness about the time of year and how special [it is], like we’ll be out and about and Gus will point out he’s like ‘Christmas lights, Christmas lights.’ He remembers that from last holiday, but also, you know, just seeing them still wrapped on people’s trees and stuff outside I’m excited to figure out what is special to us,” she said.

Mandy’s limited time capsule collection with Gymboree is out now.