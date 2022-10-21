Mandy Moore Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two!

The 38-year-old and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second child together, a son, named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.

The couple shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Friday in a joint post along with three black and white pictures of their newborn.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓”

Although Mandy and Taylor didn’t share Ozzie’s birthday, they did share his adorable face with fans.

In one photo, Mandy holds onto her newborn as her husband looks at them. In another picture, the actress sports a big smile as she looks down at her little one. The final photo captures a sweet moment of Taylor resting his son on his bare chest.

Mandy and Taylor got married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a son named August in February 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mandy announced she was expecting her second child in June on Instagram.

Mandy Moore’s Most Unforgettable Fashion Moments View Gallery

-Emely Navarro