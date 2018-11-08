Mandy Moore Wows In '70s Inspired Dress To Joni Mitchell Celebration Event

For a minute there, we could have sworn that was Rebecca Pearson circa 1970s!
Mandy Moore looked stunning in a long-sleeve crochet dress on the red carpet for "JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration" live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Mandy Moore attends JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
The "This Is Us" star and many other Hollywood icons including Tom Hanks and Jake Gyllenhaal stepped out for the musical event to honor the great Joni Mitchell on her 75th birthday. Musical artists including Seal, James Taylor, Norah Jones, Brandi Carlile and more gathered to perform some of Joni's greatest hits. At the event, Joni was presented with The Music Center's Excellence in the Performing Arts Award for her achievements in music.
Mandy must have gotten some '70s inspo from Joni herself because she looked picture perfect for a glamourous night of retro music!
Her full-length dress included a small slit at the bottom and a rope belt that she sinched at the waist. The 34-year-old also showed off some cleavage as she danced around in shimmery gold pumps along her red carpet walk.
Her fresh-faced look accompanied by her fringed bangs totally had us fooled that she may have just stepped out of a time machine!
Now all she needs is a young Jack Pearson on her arm to really complete this outfit! Just saying…