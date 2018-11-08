Mandy Moore Wows In '70s Inspired Dress To Joni Mitchell Celebration Event

Her full-length dress included a small slit at the bottom and a rope belt that she sinched at the waist. The 34-year-old also showed off some cleavage as she danced around in shimmery gold pumps along her red carpet walk.

Her fresh-faced look accompanied by her fringed bangs totally had us fooled that she may have just stepped out of a time machine!

Now all she needs is a young Jack Pearson on her arm to really complete this outfit! Just saying…