Manny Jacinto Engaged To Girlfriend Dianne Doan – See How His Character On ‘The Good Place’ Inspired Him!

Manny Jacinto dropped some happy news that he’s engaged to longtime girlfriend Dianne Doan during a Vulture Festival panel.

“The Good Place” star who plays Jason Mendoza, announced the engagement and shared the cute backstory of how his character on the hit NBC show helped inspire his proposal.

“I was toying when to pop the question for a long time. I looked at the Janet/Jason relationship, and there’s a sentence that Jason says to Chidi about relationships and it hit me pretty hard,” Manny revealed. “I thought it was a sign that I needed to do it, and a week later I popped the question.”

The 32-year-old actor even broke down the sweet way he proposed to his 29-year-old Canadian actress girlfriend at the event.

“I took her to places that really meant a lot to us. Where I first met her, where I first saw her, where we had our first date, and where we had our first dance class. I had these canvas things written down with a message saying why the places were important to us. At every location I had her close her eyes, I’d hold up the canvas, and she would open her eyes. I took her through five different places, and at the last place I had our families waiting and I proposed,” the actor explained.

Congratulations to the happy couple!