Hoda Kotb & Fiancé Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

Hoda Kotb and fiancé Joel Schiffman have split.

The “Today” host announced the news during “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” she mentioned that some viewers noticed she hadn’t been wearing her engagement ring lately.

Hoda says her engagement has been called off. “We decided we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” she says. pic.twitter.com/zOJrvhE6wZ — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 31, 2022

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends,” Hoda explained.

“Its not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season.”

The 57-year-old admitted on the show that it felt “weird and awkward,” discussing her personal life and that she was “struggling with ‘What do I say?'”

She also reflected on the transition, “A lot of women know what this feels like to be changing course in life I feel really breathe in this moment which is a strange feeling to feel,” she said. Adding, “Sometimes in your life, you have to say the truth.”

The former couple, who share daughters Hope, 2, and Haley, 4, together, were engaged in November 2019. They dated for a few years before going public with their romance in 2015.

