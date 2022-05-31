Margaret Qualley Seems To Confirm Jack Antonoff Engagement – See The Ring

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have the look of love!

The “Maid” actress, 27, took to Instagram on Monday to seemingly confirm the news that she is engaged to the 38-year-old Grammy winner.

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star shared a series of snaps where she and her man smile for the camera and embrace, while she shows off what seems to be an engagement ring on that finger!

“Oh I love him!” the caption reads.

The cryptic post comes after multiple reports of their engagement surfaced online. The engagement rumors first began to swirl after the “Stars at Noon” actress was spotted out with her ring at the Cannes Film Festival last week.

The duo was first linked in August 2021 and confirmed their romance when they stepped out at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards in March 2022.

— Stephanie Swaim

