Margot Robbie Looks Nearly Unrecognizable As She Transforms Into A Redhead For ‘Babylon’

Margot Robbie is that you?

The 31-year-old actress is almost unrecognizable in character on the Los Angeles set of her upcoming film “Babylon,” in photos obtained by E! Online.

The Academy Award nominated actress was photographed earlier this week exiting a car wearing a black robe, tall black stilettos and sporting long, curly, red hair with a drink in her hand.

“Babylon” is written and directed by “La La Land’s” Damien Chazelle and is a period piece set in Hollywood during the transition from the silent movies to “talkies.”

In the film, the Australian actress plays Clara Bow, a real-life movie star from the 1920s and early ‘30s. She was added to the film late after Emma Stone left the role because of a scheduling conflict.

Hot Shots Of Margot Robbie View Gallery

This is the second time Margot is playing a famous Hollywood actress, she previously portrayed Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The “Wolf of Wallstreet” star is part of a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire. This will be Tobey’s first live action role since 2014’s “Pawn Sacrifice.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

– Emely Navarro