Maria Sharapova & Fiancé Alexander Gilkes Welcome Their First Child: ‘Our Little Family’

Maria Sharapova and her fiancé Alexander Gilkes are officially parents!

The retired five-time Grand Slam champion, 35, and British businessman, 42, revealed on Friday that they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Theodore, on July 1.

The tennis pro posted about the happy news about their bundle of joy on Instagram, sharing a loved up family photo where she and her man cradle their adorable little one.

“The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for,” the captioned the post.

Sharapova first announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in April, sharing a photo where she cradles her baby bump and gushing in the caption writing, “Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty”

Sharapova and Gilkes have been together since 2018, announcing their engagement in December 2020.

Sharapova retired from tennis in February of the same year, making the announcement in a Vanity Fair article. In an Instagram post that same day, she wrote, “Tennis showed me the world–and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing.”

— Hayley Santaflorentina