Mariah Carey Teases Epic Billboard Music Awards Performance (Exclusive)

Mariah Carey is kicking off the holiday season with a performance straight out of a fantasy.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer gave Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans a sneak peek at what she has planned for her epic Billboard Music Awards performance on Nov. 19.

“You might see ice skating, and you could possibly see snow,” she teased.

Mariah, who has had 19 no. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, reflected on her decades long career.

“It reflects the fans love of your music and devotion to you,” she gushed. “That’s the greatest thing about it.”

As the Grammy winner is kicking off her 15-show “Merry Christmas One And All!” tour, she revealed her 12-year-old twins, daughter, Monroe, and son, Moroccan, will join in on the fun.

“I love it. I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them,” she said. “I never say ‘you guys gotta do this,’ you know? It’s whatever they want to do and they’re rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that’s impressive to me.”

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) presented by Marriott Bonvoy, is set for Sunday, Nov. 19.

Performances and awards will roll out across BBMAs and Billboard social channels, as well as via BBMAs.watch beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT.