Mariah Carey Wins The Bottle Top Challenge In Epic Fashion

Mariah Carey can’t be beat, dahhhhhhling!

The singer put her own twist on the viral bottle top challenge, where people kick caps off of bottles. But instead of kicking it, Mimi blasted it off with her voice!

“Challenged accepted! #bottletopchallenge,” she tweeted.

Lambs were loving the pop star’s diva antics and reacted to the video.

“TALENTED SKINNY LEGEND, still serving amazing vocals after all these years, we STAN,” one person wrote.

“OMSGSJJDJDJF THE BEST ONE SO FAR,” another wrote.

“The octave levels of @MariahCarey voice vibrated the glass pushing the top off you can see it if you watch closelyMariah could shatter glass if she wants to shebis the only land mammal who can produce dolphin like frequencies,” a third person wrote.

Mariah has been really owning social media lately.

From hilarious posts like this:

Finding my light pic.twitter.com/bGaS0qCngG — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 5, 2019

And sweet photos like this:

Mariah is really owning it online!

— Stephanie Swaim