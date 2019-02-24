Marie Kondo Steals The Oscars Red Carpet And Sparks Joy Like Crazy!

Marie Kondo hit the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday as Access’ guest of honor and naturally she sparked joy with her absolutely breathtaking look from Jenny Packham.

The “Tidying Up” star told Access Scott Evans and Kit Hoover that her honeysuckle pink lace gown with floral embellishments definitely “sparked joy.”

“I am so excited,” Marie revealed.

She also added that she cannot wait to meet Lady Gaga and Emma Stone. And while Marie is excited to be on the red carpet — there’s a couple big stars who are excited to her too.

Awkwafina confessed to Access that she literally was going to freak out if she got to see Marie indoors the ceremony. She is a huge fan and she said Marie has totally changed her life.