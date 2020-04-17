Mario Lopez And Courtney Lopez Recreate ‘A Chorus Line’ Opener With Former Cast

Just when you thought Broadway couldn’t get any better, former cast members of “A Chorus Line,” including Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Lopez, teamed up for an incredible recreation of the musical’s opening number!

It all started out pretty innocently, with members of the former musical from the Broadway show and touring cast talking in a Facebook group about what is happening around the world during the growing pandemic.

“A CHORUS LINE IN QUARANTINE was the brainchild of Jeffrey “Shecky” Schecter who played Mike in the original Broadway revival cast. On March 31st, just around the two week mark of the quarantine, Shecky reached out with a fun proposition to his fellow cast mates to do a clean “mark” through of the opening combo for fun in whatever living circumstances everyone was quarantining in and he (or someone) would throw them together. Enter Heather Parcells (who played Judy Turner in the Revival). She volunteered to edit the project and reached out to everyone from the cast who wasn’t on Facebook…The comment train started, and the opening combo videos started rolling in from the cast who has been dispersed all over the globe during the decade following the closing of the show, in August, 2008. Cast members live in New York, Japan, Australia, California, Florida, Maine, and New Jersey, to name a few locales. Each cast member began putting their own personal touch on the combination,” the group shared in a press release.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Spill Spicy Details On Healthy Sex Life

“From fully produced comedic sketches to topical jokes about the pandemic to full out dance explosions, but each maintaining the sheer JOY of getting to dance. As people started to share their videos on the Facebook group, a reunion began despite the isolation. We became a cast again. We interacted again. We supported each other’s dancing again, we were rooting for the next video to see how the next person would spin it. It became our morning coffee. It became our morning dose of positivity. We all no longer felt alone. We were all looking forward to something. While we currently live in a completely uncertain world, having knowledge of something good coming our way was enough to get us through the next day.”

Talk about an epic recreation of the number! Courtney totally strutted her stuff in her mark of the opening routine, as did Mario. The musical certainly holds a special place in the couple’s heart. The Broadway revival is where the now-married couple met back in 2008. Mario was doing a 6-month stretch on the show when Courtney joined the cast in the last two month of his run. The two ended up dating, marrying and going on to have three gorgeous kids together. Check out their love story in the video above!