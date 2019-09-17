Mario Lopez And Elizabeth Berkley To Reunite For ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot On Peacock

The “Saved by the Bell” cast is reuniting!

NBCUniversal’s newly-minted streaming service, Peacock, is teaming up with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley for a reboot of the beloved sitcom from Emmy Award winner Tracey Wigfield. The original series ran for four seasons on NBC from 1989-1993.

WATCH: ‘Saved By The Bell’ Cast Celebrates Over 30 Years Of Friendship At Dinner Reunion!

Lopez’s return to acting comes shortly after his debut as co-host of NBCUniversal-owned “Access Hollywood,” its daytime counterpart “Access Daily” as well as “All Access.” He also inked an overall deal to develop scripted and unscripted shows with Universal TV.

In addition to “Saved by the Bell,” a new version of “Punky Brewster” is also in the works with star Soleil Moon Frye. The platform’s new original comedy TV shows will include “Rutherford Falls” with Ed Helms and “Straight Talk” from Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Peacock will also feature a full slate of timeless titles, including “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “30 Rock.” Plus, critically-acclaimed and box office hits, including “American Pie,” “Knocked Up,” “Meet the Parents” and “Back to the Future,” from Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

— Gabi Duncan