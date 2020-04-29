Mario Lopez Is Looking For The New Menudo In New TV Competition Show

Mario Lopez is bringing Menudo back to life with a brand new show. The Access Hollywood host is set to executive produce a hour-long, weekly competition show that will search for and rebuild one of the most iconic boy bands of all time.

The rights were obtained by Universal Television Alternative Studio. This project is currently in development.

“I grew up as a huge fan of Menudo and I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing this iconic band back to the world,” Mario said in a statement.

Producers also include, Live Animals’ Audrey Morrissey and Jayson Belt, 3 Arts Entertainment’s Mark Schulman, and Foundation Management’s Patrick Hughes, Paul Vasquez, and Harvey Russell.

The competition show will follow the search to rebuild Menudo, one of the biggest Latin bands in history. Menudo was assembled in 1997 and clinched a massive career with 35 albums, 60 million sold, two feature films, a TV series and tons more. What started out as a band turned into a global phenomenon.

And while millions of people still listen to their music around the world, this show will put a fresh spin on a serious classic!

