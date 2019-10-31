Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover And Scott Evans Get Into Halloween Spirit With These Hollywood-Inspired Costumes

We have goosebumps! Our “Access Daily” hosts never shy away from showing their Halloween spirit, and this year is no different!

Kit Hoover was perfectly in-character with her “Golden Girls” getup, channeling the sassy Sicilian Sophia Petrillo. Her ensemble featured blue kitten heels, oversized glasses, and, of course, Sophia’s signature hairdo! Anyone else craving cheesecake?

Scott Evans rocked a full red leather getup, portraying Eddie Murphy in his “Delirious” comedy special. Scott completed the look with a wired microphone, swinging it around by the cord and cracking jokes.

While Kit and Scott looked to the past for their inspiration, Mario Lopez and his kids drew their costume idea from popular YouTube series “Cobra Kai,” which is based on “The Karate Kid” film series. The family rocked matching black and yellow jumpsuits, completing the look with cobra-adorned headbands.

The fun didn’t stop when the hosts left the set, though! Mario also adorably dressed his three kids as characters from “Saved By The Bell.” All the looks were totally spell-binding. Happy haunting!

— by Katcy Stephan