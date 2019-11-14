Mario Lopez Snags A Spot On People’s Sexiest Men Over 40!

Mario Lopez just scored a flattering new title!

The Access Hollywood host was included in People magazine’s 2019 “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, snagging a spot among the “Sexy at Every Age” honorees that rounded up a collection of famous men spanning a four-decade age range from their 20s to their 50s.

At 46, Mario is in good company. Other fortysomething stars included in his group were Christian Bale, Blake Shelton, Ricky Martin, Zachary Quinto and 50 Cent.

It’s not the first time the “Saved By the Bell” alum has gotten a shoutout from the mag’s annual list – he was once named People’s Hottest Bachelor! Now, Mario has been married to wife Courtney Lopez since 2012 and the couple has three adorable kids, sons Dominic, 5, and Santiago, 4 months, and 8-year-old daughter Gia.

Of the honor, Mario joked that his mom is definitely happy about his inclusion on the list.

Is “Sexiest Dad Alive” next?!