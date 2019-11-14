Mario Lopez Surprises Harry Styles Fans Camping Out For ‘SNL’ Tickets With Pizza!

Harry Styles is taking the “Saturday Night Live” stage this week, and fans have already started lining up to see him! Since “Access Hollywood” has been filming out of New York City this week, host Mario Lopez decided to surprise these committed fans with some pizza.

“These poor girls. I gotta take care of them,” Mario said as he carried boxes of pizza towards the crowd. “I’m gonna hook them up with some pizzas. They’ve been out here freezing, starving, just sacrificing.”

Mario braved the frigid weather to bring some hot pizza to Harry’s fans—some of whom had been waiting overnight! Wrapped up in blankets, the brave line-goers seemed very grateful for a bit of warmth.

The “SNL” standby line account on Twitter warned eager fans that the line would not open until Thursday. Regardless, some ardent fans got to Rockefeller Plaza as early as Tuesday to snag their place in line! The SNL Standby account also said that of 12:30AM on Thursday morning, there were already 120 people in line.

And Mario himself was actually in for a surprise. While delivering pizza he found out that the first person in line—a young woman named Grace Hall-Ramsey—had a special connection to Harry Styles. Years ago, Harry helped Grace come out to her parents!

Tune in to “Access Hollywood” Friday for Mario’s exclusive interview with one of Harry’s biggest fans.

