Mario Lopez Twins With Sons For Three Amigos Halloween Costume

Host Mario Lopez and his two boys, Dominic and Sonny, got into the Halloween spirit this year on “Access Daily with Mario and Kit” by transforming into the iconic Three Amigos!

Wherever there is injustice, you will find @mariolopezviva, Dominic and Sonny … The Three Amigos! Tune into #AccessDaily TODAY to kick of #Halloween2022 pic.twitter.com/ujqZ8RUb4d — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) October 31, 2022

For the spooky episode, the threesome all rocked matching mariachi suits, which featured a red bow and sash.

And this trio weren’t the only ones that celebrated Halloween on “Access Daily.”

Host Kit Hoover and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon also teamed up and dressed up as the iconic plastic duo, Barbie and Ken.

Complete with bleach blonde locks and neon skating outfits, the two looked like they were ready to rollerblade their way on the Venice Beach boardwalk just like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were spotted doing while filming their upcoming movie on the beloved Mattel dolls.

