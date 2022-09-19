Mariska Hargitay Calls ‘Law & Order’ Historic Three-Hour Crossover Event A ‘Pure Miracle’

“Law & Order” fans are in for a treat on Thursday!

For the first time ever, NBC is airing a historic three-hour “Law & Order” cross over event, that will reunite the cast of “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Accomplishing this, was no easy feat according to “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay.

“When they first sort of proposed the idea, my first thought was ‘It’s brilliant, but how?’ Logistically speaking, how?” she told Access Hollywood at the red carpet for the event on Monday. “It’s hard for us to just schedule our show, so these three shows coming together. It was a pure miracle.”

The epic event is extra special for Mariska and Christopher Meloni who were reunited.

The pair used to be partners on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” until Chris exited the series in 2011. He later went on to star in “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

“Mariska and I had quality time to have some laughs like we always do when we’re together that was my highlight,” Chris said.

The 61-year-old actor also said it was nice to reunite with cast members from the other franchises.

“I’d done it, but it was really nice,” he said. “it’s interesting because you gotta kinda get into rhythms. Every set has their own rhythms, it’s interesting.

However, he does have one regret from filming the special episode.

“I didn’t get enough time with Ice T, that was my one regret,” he said.

Regardless, Chris teased what fans are in for when watching the event Thursday night.

“A big, sprawling, epic, everyone’s together, hold your breath, don’t go to the fridge for a beer, kind of entertainment event,” he said.

“Law & Order” has aired on NBC since 1990 and Mariska has an idea of why it’s been around for so long.

“I think this show went into the culture at a time when we needed it so much. I think that the show resonates with so many people, and I think it gives something good and hopeful and is truly a vehicle for good right now at a time when we really need it,” Mariska said. “The show promotes healing and compassion and empathy and justice and what’s better than that and what do we need more than that right now.”

The special event is airing Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8-11 p.m. on NBC. It will air the following day on Peacock.

-Emely Navarro