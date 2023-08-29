Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Wedding Photo With Peter Hermann In 19th Anniversary Tribute

Nearly two decades down and forever to go! Mariska Hargitay is honoring a special milestone with her longtime love.

The “Law & Order: SVU” star shared a rare wedding photo to mark her and husband Peter Hermann’s 19th anniversary this week. Mariska, 59, and the actor, 56, are pictured in a loving pose on the dance floor in their color-coordinated formal attire as Peter smiled down at his bride.

The TV icon recalled the memory fondly while paying tribute to her and Peter’s commitment.

“19 years. Best dance of my life. Only dance of my life,” she wrote in her caption, tagging photographer Lara Porzak.

Mariska appears to be following a social media tradition for her and Peter’s big day.

In 2022, she revealed another look at their nuptials with a candid snap showing her sitting in her groom’s lap and clapping as they both sported ear-to-ear grins.



“Grateful. In love. Together,” she captioned the romantic throwback at the time.

Mariska and Peter tied the knot in 2002, two years after they met when he guest-starred on “SVU.” The couple shares three children: August, 17, and Amaya and Andrew, both 12.