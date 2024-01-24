‘Married At First Sight’: Michael Marries Chloe In Second Wedding, Lauren & Orion Make Peace Post Split

This week on “Married at First Sight” was an unprecedented one, with Michael getting another chance at love in the reality series’ first-ever second wedding.

The episode began with Michael preparing for his special day once more, weeks after his initial bride-to-be told him at the altar that she couldn’t marry a stranger.

“Having to face that again is super scary, but I know how I want my life to be,” he said. “I know I want to spend it with the person I love that wants to lighten my life, who wants to be someone that brings me happiness and brings me joy, even at first sight.”

Chloe, Michael’s new bride, was similarly excited – and a bit nervous – to tie the knot at first sight.

“I think what’s so scary for me is, I’ve put every ounce of faith into believing with my whole heart that this is my journey, and now that it’s all happening, it’s just hard for me to let go of the idea that I should be controlling things,” she shared.

Both Chloe and Michael’s nerves seemed to melt away when they saw each other for the first time during their wedding ceremony, immediately breaking into smiles. They shared their vows and sealed their marriage with a kiss.

After the ceremony, Michael sat down with Chloe and told him about his first almost-marriage and assured her that he was ready for their new chapter.

“Our journey is our journey, and I don’t want you to think that you’re receiving a broken man,” he said.

Chloe seemed understanding of the situation, telling Michael, “What is meant for us will never, ever, ever pass us.”

Chloe then got to meet the other “Married at First Sight” couples who came to see her and Michael say “I do.” During the reception, she chatted with Lauren, Emily and Clare about her new husband’s journey, admitting to them she was concerned that the experts didn’t see her as his match the first time. They quickly eased her worries, assuring her that she was meant to be here and that everything worked out “exactly how it was supposed to.”

Chloe also told Michael’s friends more of her thoughts, saying she was glad the experts kept her in the dark about what had happened.

“I probably would not have continued [if I’d known], but I believe wholeheartedly that the experts got it right with us. My only fear is that he hasn’t sat with it. She was not meant for him, but it doesn’t mean it didn’t hurt a lot.”

When Michael’s friends asked Chloe about her thoughts on having kids, she shared that she’s hoping to foster children rather than give birth. It seems that Michael is on the same page; he told Chloe’s family that he hasn’t “had a personal emotional desire for children,” but is open to becoming parents with someone he loves if it’s something she sees in her future.

“Fostering, adopting, having children of our own – to me, the method is agnostic,” he told Chloe’s family as they smiled and teared up.

As for the other “MAFS” couples, not all of them were able to be there for Michael and Chloe’s big day. Becca and Austin sadly couldn’t make it, since were visiting Austin’s family in Pennsylvania. Cameron was also absent while he recovered from his heart procedure.

Clare, who is separated from Cameron but committed to staying friends, left him a voicemail during the reception telling him that she missed him.

Brennan and Emily were the only couple at the wedding who are still together. The tension between them seemed to continue, and Brennan stood by himself as Emily lived it up on the dance floor.

Divorced pair Lauren and Orion were also at the wedding, and they got the chance to clear the air during the reception dinner.

Lauren told Orion that she’s not harboring any animosity toward him, and she said she got new insight in therapy about how his saying she didn’t have his back triggered her old relationship wounds.

Orion also shared that he’s had some realizations in therapy about how his past experiences informed his approach to conflict in their marriage.

Following their candid chat, they made peace with a hug.

“Married at First Sight,” produced by Kinetic Content, airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Lifetime.