Martha Stewart Recounts Meeting Pete Davidson At A Celebrity Hotspot: ‘No Not Kim Kardashian!’

Martha Stewart had a run-in with Pete Davidson!

The 80-year-old revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she ran into the “Saturday Night Live” comedian as well as “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski while out at celebrity hotspot Nobu.

“Never know who you’ll bump into at @noburestaurants @nobumalibu @petedaveidson having dinner with friends No not @kimkardashian !” the caption reads in part.

She went on to share more about her past memories with the “King Of Staten Island” star.

“Remember @petedaviedson w one of my fellow roasters on #thejustinbieberroast a few years back. Now-he is on @nbcsnl and in some very funny movies. Cute guy with painted fingernails,” she wrote.

While Pete might have been out and about without his rumored flame Kim Kardashian, things seem to be heating up with the pair.

They recently traveled to the Bahamas together, where they celebrated the New Year and then later traveled to Los Angeles afterwards. A source recently spoke to E! News about the pair, saying they are getting more serious.

“Kim and Pete are getting very serious,” the source told the outlet. “He has been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her.”

While Kim has moved on with Pete, her ex Kanye West has also moved on with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox.

Julia confirmed their romance while penning an essay for Interview, sharing a ton of photos and details from their second night out together after meeting initially on New Year’s Eve.

She gushed that the rapper directed a photo shoot for her at a buzzy restaurant in New York City then took her to a hotel suite where he had a ton of clothes waiting for her.

“Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic,” she wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim