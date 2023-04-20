Martin Lawrence Joined By Steve Harvey & Tracy Morgan At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Martin Lawrence has reached a major milestone.

The 58-year-old was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Also in attendance were some of his famous friends including Steve Harvey and Tracy Morgan.

At the event, Martin spoke with Access Hollywood about the honor, saying how thankful he is.

Martin Lawrence Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame View Gallery

“I’m very honored and very thankful to god for making this possible,” he shared.

He also shared love for his friend Jamie Foxx, who recently suffered a health scare.

“No, I haven’t talked to him, but I hear he’s doing much better. And I wish him a speedy recovery. He’s just one of the best entertainers we got in the business. And not only that, he’s such a great person,” he shared.

He also shared about the upcoming “Bad Boys 4” film with Will Smith.

“We’re doing our thing, man. Wait ‘til y’all see it! I think it’s gonna be one of the best, best of them all,” he raved. “We ain’t stopping.”