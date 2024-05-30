Will Smith Raps & Arrives In Double Decker Bus At ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence brought the energy to the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” Los Angeles premiere.

The Oscar winner and his co-star arrived to the red carpet on a double decker bus and Will rapped to fans who were eager to get a glimpse of the comedic duo. He then hopped off the bus to sign autographs for the hundreds of people who lined up the street and kept the energy up with marching band on the carpet!

Martin and Will have starred in several “Bad Boys” films over the last 30 years and have become an iconic film duo. The two looked back at their decades long friendship and career while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and revealed what they would tell themselves at the franchise’s first premiere back in 1995.

“These kids didn’t recognize they were in the middle of a formation of an iconic duo,” Will said. “They didn’t realize that this would be something that was a signature for the rest of their lives. They didn’t realize they were right in the middle of their dreams.”

Will’s family has also been by his side as he’s accomplished his dream—they were on deck cheering him on Thursday night. The 55-year-old actor was joined by his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, daughter, Willow Smith, and two sons, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith on the carpet.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” hits theaters June 5.