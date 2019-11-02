‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Brian Tarantina Dead Of Apparent Drug Overdose

Actor Brian Tarantina has died at the age of 60.

Tarantina was found dead at his New York City apartment on Nov. 2 from an apparent drug overdose, TMZ reported.

Brian’s niece allegedly went to check in on him at his home around 12:30 AM and discovered her uncle unresponsive on the couch. She called 911, and the actor was pronounced dead on the scene. His niece also told authorities she last spoke to him late Tuesday night.

Brian recently portrayed Jackie on Amazon’s Emmy-winning series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and won the 2019 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series alongside co-stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollak. He’s also known for his roles in “Uncle Buck,” “Jacob’s Ladder” and Spike Lee’s “Summer of Sam.”

RIP, Brian Tarantina.