Mary-Kate Olsen Splits From Olivier Sarkozy After 4 Years Of Marriage

Mary-Kate Olsen is reportedly divorcing husband Olivier Sarkozy after four years of marriage, TMZ reports after obtaining court documents.

Mary-Kate, 33, reportedly signed a petition for divorce from her 50-year-old husband on April 17, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, New York courts are currently not accepting divorce filings. Now, Mary-Kate is requesting an emergency order so that she can file for divorce immediately.

TMZ further reports that Olivier, half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, is forcing Mary-Kate out of their New York City apartment by terminating the lease. Mary-Kate is requesting an extension on his May 18 deadline to remove her property from the apartment, citing the city’s quarantine guidelines as an obstacle. She claims she has asked her estranged husband to give her until May 30.

The couple began dating in 2012, and tied the knot in 2015. This was the first marriage for former “Full House” star Mary-Kate, and the second for Olivier, who has two children with ex-wife Charlotte Bernard.

Access has reached out to Mary-Kate’s representative and attorneys for comment.