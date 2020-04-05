Matt LeBlanc Shares The Weirdest Thing That Happened To Him During ‘Friends’ Hysteria

The one where Matt LeBlanc encountered some “weird” invasions of privacy.

During a pre-taped appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the 52-year-old actor looked back on one strange moment that happened to him back when he starred on the hit sitcom “Friends.”

“I remember one time, it was during the week, I had been flipping channels and watching the news and for some reason, they had a split-screen on the TV, six quadrants,” he said.

“Each was a live shot of each one of our houses, like a helicopter shot,” he explained. “I was watching it and there was no information or news, it was just showing houses.”

The moment seems pretty bizarre, and clearly showcases the wild fame that the members of the hit cast shot to while the show was on the air.

But, the star did tell host Kelly Clarkson that there was one little silver lining to seeing his house from afar.

“I remember looking closely at my house and thinking ‘F— I need a new roof,'” he quipped. “So the helicopter flies away and I get the ladder and I go up there.”

Matt also shared with Kelly that even though the series aired back in the ’90s, he still feels “somehow just as relevant as it did back then.”

“It felt really huge, but the way things are now with social media and streaming, the ability to binge-watch something,” he said.

Adding, “It’s funny because we’re all so much older now. You look on TV and you think ‘Look you’re so young!’ And you come back and you’re like ‘Jesus.'”

WATCH: ‘Friends’: Baby Emma Twins Send Jennifer Aniston A Shoutout From Central Perk Nearly 16 Years Later

