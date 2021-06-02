Matt Mauser Auditions for ‘AGT’ After Losing Wife In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Matt Mauser wants to show his family how he can pick himself up after experiencing a devastating loss.

The musician, who lost his wife Christina in the same helicopter crash that took the lives of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in January 2020, auditioned for “America’s Got Talent.”

“Sometimes life presents you with opportunities. Even amidst your darkest days. And this is one that I took. I auditioned for this show to hopefully raise awareness for the #ChristinaMauserFoundation, and to show my kids that you have to pick yourself up and keep going,” Matt wrote on Instagram.

Fans first got a glimpse of him during “The Voice’s” Season 20 finale when a preview for the upcoming season “AGT” teased his participation in the hit NBC show. Although he has a talent for singing, it’s clear Matt wants to use his time on the competition show to share his family’s story and raise awareness for his foundation.

The Tijuana Dogs and Sinatra Big Band frontman launched The Christina Mauser Foundation, which provides scholarships and financial aid to female athletes, after his wife died. He is keeping his late wife’s memory alive alongside their three children.

One year after their lives were forever changed by tragedy, Matt told People that the family has been “finding joy just being together.”

“There’s a part of you that just wants to kind of move on,” he said at the time. “Then there’s a part of you that’s glad your wife’s and everybody else’s legacy is being preserved, that people are still paying attention. But that’s still very painful. Eventually, you have to heal. If you keep reopening wounds, it doesn’t heal.”