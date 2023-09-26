Dane Cook Marries Kelsi Taylor In Beachside Hawaii Wedding

Dane Cook is a married man!

The comedian, 51, tied the knot with longtime love Kelsi Taylor, 24, in Hawaii on Sept. 23, Access Hollywood has learned. Both the bride and groom confirmed the news with joint posts on Instagram, sharing peeks at the beachside ceremony and their respective attire.

Fitness instructor Kelsi wore the Solstice gown by Grace Loves Lace that featured a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and delicately patterned overlay. For his part, Dane chose a tailored blue suit and oxford shoes.

The comedy star shared with People why he and his bride knew that the island locale was the perfect setting for their nuptials, where they exchanged vows in front of a reported 20 guests.

“We chose Hawaii because it has such a special place in our hearts and our relationship,” he told the mag. “It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often. It’s such an oasis, and we couldn’t be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu.”

Upon his and Kelsi’s return home, Dane will reportedly headline a comedy show at Los Angeles’ Laugh Factory on Oct. 5. All proceeds are said to be going to the Maui Strong Fund for wildlife relief following August’s deadly fire that devastated much of the island.

The newlyweds announced their engagement in August 2022 after more than five years together. They reportedly met at a game night the performer hosted at his home.