Matthew McConaughey’s Daughter Looks Just Like Mom Camila Alves In Rare Birthday Photos

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ little girl is growing up so fast!

The Oscar winner honored their daughter, Vida, with a heartfelt birthday tribute this week that featured rare photos of the newly-14-year-old.

Vida bears a striking resemblance to her famous mom and followers flocked to the comment section to marvel over Camila’s mini-me and send well wishes for her milestone occasion.

And Matthew paired his post with a sweet message that honored Vida’s personality and love of nature.

“To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn’t pick, Happy Birthday,” he wrote in his caption.

Though Vida’s birthday was actually Jan. 3, one day before Matthew shared his public message, the actor had a cute explanation for the delay.

“A day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!” he added.

Camila also gave Vida a cute social media shoutout for her special day, posting a mother-daughter selfie alongside a throwback photo of her and Matthew’s little girl snuggling her baby brother.

“Been too busy celebrating Vida’s birthday!! Her caring, courage, joy, WITTY!! 😉😊 practicality, loving, independence, Creativity Inspires me daily!!!” she wrote in her caption. “Love you baby girl!!!!!”

Matthew and Camila have been married since 2012 and are also parents to sons Levi, 15, and Livingston, 11, and Levi recently honored both of his younger siblings’ respective birthdays on his Instagram page – which his parents granted him for his own birthday months earlier.

And the teen also made sure Matthew got some love when he turned 54 in November.

“People know Matthew McConaughey as an Actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father,” Levi captioned a sweet family photo at the time. “The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination. The journeys just getting started…Happy birthday Papai.”