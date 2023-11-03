Matthew Perry Foundation Launched After ‘Friends’ Star’s Death To Help Those Struggling With Addiction

Matthew Perry’s memory is living on through a cause close to his heart.

A new initiative in the late “Friends” icon’s name has been established to help those struggling with addiction. According to a press release on Friday, the Matthew Perry Foundation is “the realization” of the actor’s “enduring commitment” to be of service to those suffering from the illness.

“It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” the organization’s website stated.

Perry’s passion stems from a personal place, as the Emmy nominee was open about his own journey with substance abuse and recovery. He previously founded the men’s sober living facility Perry’s House, which reportedly functioned out of his Malibu home for two years starting in 2013.

Following Perry’s passing on Oct. 28 at age 54, remarks from past interviews have resurfaced in which he shared his hope to be remembered for his efforts.

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” he said during a 2022 appearance on the “Q With Tom Power” podcast. “And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”